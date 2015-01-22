Jan 22 The following are the top stories in the
* A proposal from the ECB's executive board calls for bond
purchases of roughly 50 billion euros ($57.96 billion) a month
that would last for a minimum of one year, according to people
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1CAWz4k)
* Google Inc is preparing to sell wireless service
directly to consumers after striking deals with Sprint Corp
and T-Mobile US Inc, a move likely to prod the
wireless industry to cut prices and improve speeds. (on.wsj.com/1zxLgwn)
* KKR & Co LP refunded money to investors in some of
its buyout funds after regulators found it overcharged them,
marking one of the highest-profile results yet of regulators'
increased scrutiny of the private-equity business. (on.wsj.com/1uwfmil)
* New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is bringing in an
emergency manager to take over the day-to-day operations and
troubled finances of Atlantic City, an unprecedented extension
of state control over a New Jersey municipality. The Republican
governor is expected to announce Thursday that he is hiring
Kevin Lavin, a corporate-finance and business-restructuring
lawyer who most recently worked for FTI Consulting Inc
in New York, according to a senior Christie administration
official familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1ChOUtL)
* New York state's top prosecutor raised the pressure on
Barclays Plc on Wednesday, alleging the bank hasn't
cooperated with an investigation into the activity of high-speed
traders in its "dark pool" and naming specific employees who
allegedly were involved in wrongdoing. (on.wsj.com/1Bgpnzr)
* Regulators took steps to address steep losses suffered by
traders and brokers in the wake of last week's unexpected surge
in the Swiss franc, moving to temporarily restrict the amount of
borrowed money, or leverage, used by foreign-currency traders.
(on.wsj.com/1GyVgsW)
* The prolonged slide in oil prices is increasingly scaring
investors in regional banks, even as executives caution that it
is too early to tell the impact of the drop. (on.wsj.com/1JjgIOJ)
* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services agreed to pay nearly
$80 million to resolve an investigation by the Securities and
Exchange Commission and two states into its mortgage-backed
securities. (on.wsj.com/1ChP6sZ)
* Procter & Gamble Co has broadened the
responsibilities of senior executive David Taylor, putting him
in the lead to succeed Chief Executive A.G. Lafley. (on.wsj.com/1yJ5oIV)
* Kinder Morgan Inc will spend $3 billion to buy a
new oil pipeline and other energy assets in the Bakken Shale
from a private partnership controlled by oil billionaire Harold
Hamm. (on.wsj.com/1umXwbO)
* eBay Inc is cleaning house before its planned
breakup later this year. The Internet commerce company is
cutting 2,400 jobs, adding three board members and exploring the
sale or spinoff of its eBay Enterprise unit, which helps
companies with their Web sales effort. (on.wsj.com/1wpvY5s)
* American Express Co said it would eliminate 4,000
jobs later this year, but the company's cost cutting isn't
moving fast enough for some investors. (on.wsj.com/1xBH5Kh)
($1 = 0.8627 euros)
