* King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al Saud, who insulated Saudi Arabia from the Islamist and democratic forces roiling the Middle East in the name of stability, died at about age 90. (on.wsj.com/1CpNU6Y)

* Comcast Corp's proposed merger with Time Warner Cable Inc and Obama's call for stringent new Internet regulations are testing the cable giant's lobbying power. (on.wsj.com/1GF2QCh)

* When Switzerland's central bank shocked markets by scrapping a three-year-old policy limiting the value of the Swiss franc against the euro, the Swiss investment firm Quaesta Capital was among the few that benefited. (on.wsj.com/1uoHX3A)

* Carl Icahn joined other activist investors in pushing back against a trend in recent months in which spun-off companies are cloaked with tough takeover defenses. (on.wsj.com/1JqtKdf)

* Gas prices appear headed below a nationwide average of $2 a gallon in coming days, and the rapid plunge is beginning to ripple through the U.S. economy in ways both familiar and unpredictable. (on.wsj.com/15iQMp2)

* Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd said it had agreed to enter into exclusive talks to buy U.K. mobile-phone operator O2 for potentially more than $15 billion. (on.wsj.com/1CX5tts)

* Janus Capital Group Inc confirmed that the bulk of the money flowing into the new bond fund of star manager Bill Gross came from Gross himself. On a conference call with analysts on Thursday to discuss the firm's earnings, Janus Chief Executive Dick Weil told participants that Gross had invested "more than $700 million" in his Janus Global Unconstrained Bond fund at the end of 2014. (on.wsj.com/1CkJjCT)

* T-Mobile US Inc is giving subprime subscribers another chance amid an escalating battle for customers in the wireless business. The country's fourth-largest wireless carrier said it would extend its best service offers, including financing plans for cellphones that can cost $650 or more, to any buyer who makes at least 12 payments in a row regardless of credit score. (on.wsj.com/1CI8yNw)