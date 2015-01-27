Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Greece and its creditors veered toward confrontation as
its new, leftist government pledged to make good on promises to
reverse years of public-spending cuts despite warnings from
Berlin and other European capitals that doing so could plunge
the country, and Europe, into deeper crisis. (on.wsj.com/1En5JFW)
* The Justice Department has been building a national
database to track in real time the movement of vehicles around
the United States, a secret domestic intelligence-gathering
programme that scans and stores hundreds of millions of records
about motorists, according to current and former officials and
government documents. (on.wsj.com/1CtMFDy)
* Russia's fractured economy suffered another potential blow
Monday after credit-rating firm Standard & Poor's cut the
country's credit rating to junk, sending it below investment
grade for the first time in more than a decade. (on.wsj.com/1yKcrCq)
* The Obama administration is planning to propose opening up
new areas of the nation's federally owned waters to oil and
natural gas drilling, including areas along the Atlantic Coast,
according to people familiar with the plan. (on.wsj.com/1yKbkmd)
* Mattel Inc Chief Executive Bryan Stockton abruptly
resigned Monday, as another disastrous holiday season showed his
recent efforts to revive the creative culture at the world's
largest toy company didn't do the trick. (on.wsj.com/1CIxt5X)
* Marissa Mayer on Tuesday is expected to unveil her plan
for Yahoo Inc's valuable Asian assets, an announcement
that could determine whether the embattled chief executive buys
herself more time with shareholders or invites a bitter proxy
battle that could threaten her job. (on.wsj.com/15Fs8yS)
* Packaging companies Rock-Tenn Co and MeadWestvaco
Corp have agreed to merge, creating a nearly $16 billion
industry heavyweight that will supply containers for everything
from soda to appliances. (on.wsj.com/1Bt9vKb)
* Google Inc is preparing to offer its high-speed
fiber-optic Internet service in four new metro areas, the latest
step in a careful expansion of the service. (on.wsj.com/15N9sOF)
* Carnival Corp is in talks with state-owned China
Merchants Group Ltd to form two joint ventures in
China that will build cruising ports and ships and expand the
nascent industry in a booming tourism market. (on.wsj.com/1LduOoG)
* The 21-year reign of New York state Assembly Speaker
Sheldon Silver appeared to be nearing an end late Monday as
fellow Democratic legislators informed the longtime power broker
that he must forfeit his leadership position or risk being
forced out. (on.wsj.com/1z3WAxw)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)