* Janet Yellen's job is about to get harder after a relatively easy first year as Federal Reserve chairwoman, as she looks to move past the preset course of winding down a bond-buying program and begin raising interest rates. (on.wsj.com/1zW8Pil)

* A government program to rid itself of TARP investments in small banks has proved a boon to hedge funds, private-equity and other private investors, according to a new watchdog report. (on.wsj.com/1wA1LRk)

* Apple Inc surpassed even the most bullish Wall Street expectations for its holiday quarter with an improbable trifecta: selling 46 percent more iPhones at higher prices - and earning more on each sale. (on.wsj.com/1zW9lwY)

* The Seattle Seahawks' secret weapon just might be their willingness to give a sports psychologist the freedom to roam the training facility, locker room and even the sidelines every game, to make sure their heads are as sound as their bodies.(on.wsj.com/1zW9DDY)

* The stronger dollar is slicing sales and profits at big American companies, prompting them to put renewed emphasis on cost cutting and cramping the broader U.S. economy. (on.wsj.com/1zW9Ozb)

* Yahoo Inc unveiled plans for a tax-free spinoff of its remaining holdings in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd as the company also reported declines in fourth-quarter earnings and revenue. (on.wsj.com/1zW9PmS)

* China's proposed new rules on foreign investment will help the Chinese government re-exert control over the flood of foreign money and interests coming into the country's booming Internet industry. (on.wsj.com/1zW9QqM)

* Thousands of branch closures, aimed at cutting costs, have limited access to banking services in some parts of rural Spain.(on.wsj.com/1zW9UXA)

* The Monetary Authority of Singapore said it would slow the Singapore dollar's appreciation against a basket of currencies, making the city state the latest country to ease monetary policy to fend off deflationary pressures exacerbated by a steep drop in crude oil prices.(on.wsj.com/1zWamVO)

* Audi AG, Volkswagen AG and Porsche are recalling more than 93,500 cars and SUVs world-wide to fix fuel-leak problems. (on.wsj.com/1zWaMvm)

* Retail foreign-exchange broker FXCM Inc was nearly felled by outsize bets made by foreign customers who aren't subject to U.S. regulations, according to people familiar with regulators' review of the firm. (on.wsj.com/1zWaTXP)

* A Citigroup Inc unit plans to announce Wednesday it will change its screening processes for checking and savings accounts to be more forgiving of customers' histories, becoming the second financial institution to reach such an agreement with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. (on.wsj.com/1D7qv8e)