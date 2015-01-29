Jan 29 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* McDonald's Corp said Chief Executive Don Thompson
was leaving, less than three years into his tenure, and promoted
a company veteran to try to revive the fast-food giant from its
worst slump in more than a decade. (on.wsj.com/1tuLRwF)
* The population of graying U.S. prisoners has exploded in
recent years largely because more offenders are entering or
re-entering prison in middle age, new research shows. (on.wsj.com/1HgBsuF)
* The advance of wealthy households, while middle- and
lower-income Americans struggle, is reshaping markets for
everything from housing to clothing to beer. (on.wsj.com/1LjpbVO)
* The Federal Reserve signaled it would keep short-term
interest rates near zero at least until midyear, while also
setting the stage for tough decisions in the coming weeks about
whether it should wait even longer. (on.wsj.com/15SUq9n)
* Sony Corp said it is shutting down its
$10-a-month Music Unlimited at the end of March, four years
after launching it in the United States. The streaming service,
one of the biggest in Japan, is integrated into Sony's
PlayStation consoles and has counted mostly PlayStation users
among its subscribers. (on.wsj.com/1y82x9X)
* Facebook Inc isn't signing up new users the way it
once did, but the social network is generating a lot more
revenue from each user. (on.wsj.com/1K8cmu8)
* U.S. business groups are asking China to postpone a new
cyber security review process that they say is too intrusive and
involves disclosing sensitive material to the Chinese
government. (on.wsj.com/1Ljv19L)
* A surprise move by Singapore to ease monetary policy is
the latest sign of the pressure on policy makers at a time of
falling commodity prices, declining inflation and softening
growth expectations. (on.wsj.com/1yB1L4h)
* Reynolds American Inc won shareholder approval for
its $25 billion acquisition of Lorillard Inc.
Shareholders of Reynolds, Lorillard and Imperial Tobacco Group
TLC voted in favor of the deal, which still needs regulatory
approval. The Federal Trade Commission is expected to weigh in
later this quarter. (on.wsj.com/1wCGPco)
* The Chinese government accused e-commerce giant Alibaba
of failing to crack down on the sale of fake goods,
bribery and other illegal activity on its sites in a rare public
dispute with one of the country's most prominent companies. (on.wsj.com/1zeNhux)
* Hundreds of Standard Chartered's most senior
executives gathered earlier this month on Singapore's Sentosa
island to address the global bank's dimming fortunes. From a
lectern at a colonial-style resort, Chief Executive Peter Sands
warned that management has just a few months to turn around the
bank or risk losing the support of the board of directors,
according to attendees. (on.wsj.com/1CNWtZJ)
* Big money is beginning to wash over the new media
landscape. Both Mashable and Business Insider are expected to
announce significant venture capital investments Thursday,
building on a recent trend of hefty cash infusions and
valuations for the sector's biggest players. (on.wsj.com/15WpTbK)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)