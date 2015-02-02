Feb 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The cost of General Motors Co's victims-compensation fund isn't expected to exceed the $400 million to $600 million the auto maker set aside to pay those killed or injured on account of faulty ignition switches, but it will take weeks for the fund to sort through a late rush of claims filed before the deadline passed this weekend. (on.wsj.com/1CotA7v)

* President Barack Obama is making an opening bid on overhauling corporate taxes and linking it to boosting infrastructure spending, a move that could clear a rare path toward common ground in a deeply divided capital. (on.wsj.com/1KiRyQD)

* The U.S. government will begin releasing Medicare physician-payment records every year, cementing public access to how tens of billions of dollars are spent annually on everything from office visits to radiation therapy. (on.wsj.com/1D4d9fv)

* A top regulator is objecting to Dish Network Corp's claim on more than $3 billion in discounts aimed at small business in the government's auction of wireless licenses. (on.wsj.com/1zM0Zse)

* With its case against Standard & Poor's Ratings Services nearing the finish, the Justice Department has turned its attention to another credit-rating firm under fire for issuing rosy grades on mortgage deals in the buildup to the financial crisis. (on.wsj.com/1DmUdGx)

* The collapse of the oil market has dragged down prices across the energy sector. One exception is the price Morgan Stanley is seeking for its oil-trading and storage business, which could profit from the recent slide. (on.wsj.com/1zsqBsD)

* Hedge fund Standard General LP is in talks to serve as the lead bidder at a bankruptcy auction for struggling consumer-electronics retailer RadioShack Corp, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1z3gZ6U) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)