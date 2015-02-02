Feb 2 The following are the top stories in the
* The cost of General Motors Co's
victims-compensation fund isn't expected to exceed the $400
million to $600 million the auto maker set aside to pay those
killed or injured on account of faulty ignition switches, but it
will take weeks for the fund to sort through a late rush of
claims filed before the deadline passed this weekend. (on.wsj.com/1CotA7v)
* President Barack Obama is making an opening bid on
overhauling corporate taxes and linking it to boosting
infrastructure spending, a move that could clear a rare path
toward common ground in a deeply divided capital. (on.wsj.com/1KiRyQD)
* The U.S. government will begin releasing Medicare
physician-payment records every year, cementing public access to
how tens of billions of dollars are spent annually on everything
from office visits to radiation therapy. (on.wsj.com/1D4d9fv)
* A top regulator is objecting to Dish Network Corp's
claim on more than $3 billion in discounts aimed at
small business in the government's auction of wireless licenses.
(on.wsj.com/1zM0Zse)
* With its case against Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
nearing the finish, the Justice Department has turned its
attention to another credit-rating firm under fire for issuing
rosy grades on mortgage deals in the buildup to the financial
crisis. (on.wsj.com/1DmUdGx)
* The collapse of the oil market has dragged down prices
across the energy sector. One exception is the price Morgan
Stanley is seeking for its oil-trading and storage
business, which could profit from the recent slide. (on.wsj.com/1zsqBsD)
* Hedge fund Standard General LP is in talks to serve as the
lead bidder at a bankruptcy auction for struggling
consumer-electronics retailer RadioShack Corp, according
to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1z3gZ6U)
