* As Greece's new ministers hopscotch across Europe, hopes
grow of a negotiated agreement between Athens and its creditors.
(on.wsj.com/1z92REy)
* At least seven people were killed and others were injured
Tuesday evening when a Metro-North Railroad train full of
passengers crashed into a car in Valhalla, in Westchester
County, authorities said. (on.wsj.com/1EEZxJy)
* Crude prices rose to the highest level this year amid
signs a global supply glut could ease, but some investors and
analysts said the worst of the oil rout may not be over. (on.wsj.com/1zzGP1r)
* The World Bank has launched an investigation into whether
its chief financial officer and other top brass mishandled a $1
billion Chinese loan to the bank's poverty fund. (on.wsj.com/1z93ZYO)
* The United States has largely ended its financial-system
rescue program and exited from the lion's share of its
investments, yet the watchdog created to oversee the Troubled
Asset Relief Program continues to grow. (on.wsj.com/1yET9La)
* BP joined a raft of oil companies, big and small,
slashing their budgets for finding and tapping new sources of
crude, offering a pessimistic outlook on a day it reported a net
loss for the latest financial quarter. (on.wsj.com/1F4bEgu)
* Federal health regulators have approved Pfizer Inc's
Ibrance to treat advanced breast cancer. The U.S. Food
and Drug Administration on Tuesday granted Ibrance accelerated
approval, a type of temporary approval for diseases that don't
have viable treatment options based on less clinical data than
required for traditional drug approvals. (on.wsj.com/1u5CxQ1)
