Feb 6 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* RadioShack Corp's retailing woes were aggravated
by strategic confusion that handed power to bare-knuckled
lenders. The electronics chain filed for bankruptcy
reorganization on Thursday. (on.wsj.com/16xkdV6)
* Anthem Inc stored the Social Security numbers of
80 million customers without encrypting them, the result of what
a person familiar with the matter described as a difficult
balancing act between protecting the information and making it
useful. Scrambling the data, which included addresses and phone
numbers, could have made it less valuable to hackers or harder
to access in bulk. (on.wsj.com/1zmrZN5)
* The deadly crash in Valhalla, New York, shows the limits
of devices designed to keep cars from crossing tracks as trains
approach, though such U.S. intersections have become safer
recently. (on.wsj.com/1EKIgP9)
* As sanctions hawks in the U.S. Congress butt heads with
President Barack Obama over negotiations with Iran, a similar
battle on the Iranian side has been playing out. (on.wsj.com/1BZfdBe)
* Amy Pascal, who has run Sony Corp's movie
business for more than a decade and worked at the studio for
nearly 20 years, will step down in May as Sony Pictures
co-chairman. She will become a producer based at the company. (on.wsj.com/1EJvoZr)
* Hedge-fund managers who employ complicated,
automatic-trading strategies made millions off the wild swings
in currency and commodity markets in recent weeks. (on.wsj.com/1ze8EZz)
* Apollo Global Management's results were hit by a
drop in the share price of EP Energy Corp, the
private-equity firm's biggest oil and gas bet. But thanks to
about $750 million in fees and dividends, Apollo and other
investors in the energy company are close to breaking even. (on.wsj.com/1FcQHjD)
* The chief executives of the three largest U.S. airlines
said they are pressing the U.S. government to modify or kill air
treaties with two Persian Gulf nations. The CEOs cited what they
claim are subsidies and government industrial policies that
favor three of the Gulf region's fast-growing carriers,
distorting global air transportation. (on.wsj.com/1KjlQF0)
* Walt Disney Co on Thursday tapped parks and
resorts chief Thomas Staggs as its operations chief, making the
company veteran the leading candidate to be Disney's next CEO.
(on.wsj.com/1EKC7lU)
* Twitter Inc reported new user growth that slowed
more than expected, underscoring ongoing concerns, but the
social media company said it sees a return to prior growth
levels this year. (on.wsj.com/1KwOcK9)
* Securities regulators in the United States and Canada are
probing whether a recent news report about a possible purchase
of BlackBerry Ltd by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
was sparked by investors intent on manipulating the
Canadian smartphone maker's stock. (on.wsj.com/1Ie5j7u)
* The chairman of Hyundai Motor Co and his
heir-apparent have raised 1.16 trillion won ($1.07 billion)
through the sale of their stakes in the car group's logistics
arm. (on.wsj.com/16KmxsH)
* The United Steelworkers union rejected the latest offer
from U.S. refiners Thursday evening, continuing the strike at
nine plants around the country. (on.wsj.com/1Ie68gM)
($1 = 1,088.9000 won)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)