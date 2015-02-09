Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the
* The United States and Germany are struggling to maintain a
united front against an unflinching Russia ahead of a crucial
week of high-stakes, top-level diplomacy on the Ukraine crisis.
* The strengthening U.S. dollar is rippling through the
financial system in unexpected ways, revealing what bankers say
is a hidden flaw in a Federal Reserve proposal to increase
* Dubai, through its government and ruler-owned real-estate
conglomerates, is leading a construction frenzy of ambitious
developments that seem to cost increasingly more with each new
announcement. Dubai has slowly but surely clawed its way out of
the hole it dug for itself in 2009 when a series of
government-linked companies, including several under the direct
control of the ruler, were unable to pay lenders on time and
* As the telecom industry marches forward, Frontier
Communications Corp is growing quickly by snapping up
the unloved telephone lines its bigger competitors are leaving
* Copenhagen-based Saxo Bank has taken an aggressive
approach to handling customer foreign-exchange losses that
followed the Swiss central bank's decision to let the franc rise
* The anti-austerity position taken by the just-elected
government toward Greece's creditors has given new hope to many
Athenians, even those who did not vote for the leftist Syriza
* Morgan Stanley is joining the hedge-fund retreat.
The New York bank is looking to sell its 19 percent stake in the
$17.5 billion London-based Lansdowne Partners LLP, according to
* Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc likely will
highlight rough going abroad but improving conditions at home
* Credit Suisse Group AG is launching a specialty
finance company to invest in the unrated debt of small or
midsize U.S. companies, following in the footsteps of rivals
such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc and a handful of private-equity
