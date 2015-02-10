MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Qualcomm Inc said it will pay a $975 million fine as part of a long-awaited settlement with Chinese antitrust authorities, which also includes several changes to Qualcomm's practices in licensing patents for mobile phones sold in China. (on.wsj.com/1CbY9Ir)
* McDonald's Corp said continued steep declines in same-store sales in Japan and China in January outweighed a slight improvement in the U.S., extending the slump that has roiled the fast-food company. (on.wsj.com/1y3hbOR)
* Cathy Engelbert was named as the new chief executive of Deloitte LLP, effective March 11. The 50-year-old becomes one of the most senior women in the financial-services industry, which in some areas trails behind other sectors in promoting women to high-level positions. (on.wsj.com/1KBC3oY)
* Members of the United Auto Workers union have ratified a four-year contract with truck maker Navistar International Corp that will provide workers with a combination of wage increases and bonuses, while maintaining a two-tier wage scale for new hires and veteran employees. (on.wsj.com/1A7SgAO)
* Three Federal Reserve officials criticized proposed legislation to expand congressional oversight of the central bank's interest-rate decisions, pushing back against the bill as it is gaining attention. Fed governor Jerome Powell called the bill, known to supporters as "Audit the Fed," misguided. (on.wsj.com/1COauaX) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON, March 24 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February, but a surge in shipments amid demand for machinery and electrical equipment supported expectations for an acceleration in business investment in the first quarter.