* Top lawmakers in the House and Senate have begun their own
probes into a recent spate of fraudulent tax filings made
through Intuit Inc's TurboTax, as federal agents try to
determine what has happened. (on.wsj.com/1AM19Pl)
* Amid the steepest downturn in crude prices in years,
Europe's big oil companies are getting a boost from a previously
unprofitable source, their refining businesses. (on.wsj.com/1vAQkcR)
* H Partners Management LLC has told Tempur Sealy
International Inc's board that it wants Chief Executive
Mark Sarvary removed immediately, citing concerns about the
mattress company's missed financial forecasts and stock
performance. (on.wsj.com/1JmVbKf)
* Canadian insurance giant Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
said it had struck a deal to acquire U.K. specialty
insurer Brit Plc in a transaction worth $1.88 billion.
(on.wsj.com/1zk1EM9)
* Anbang Insurance Group of China is buying a controlling
stake in South Korean life insurer Tong Yang Life Insurance Co
Ltd for $1 billion, the latest acquisition abroad
for the aggressively expanding Chinese insurer. (on.wsj.com/1zk1OmH)
* Japanese industrial-robot maker Fanuc Corp said
it would invest more than $1 billion in new factories and
research facilities at home, days after one of New York's most
well-known hedge funds called on it to return more cash to
investors. (on.wsj.com/1CDdv98)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)