Feb 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal.

* Top lawmakers in the House and Senate have begun their own probes into a recent spate of fraudulent tax filings made through Intuit Inc's TurboTax, as federal agents try to determine what has happened. (on.wsj.com/1AM19Pl)

* Amid the steepest downturn in crude prices in years, Europe's big oil companies are getting a boost from a previously unprofitable source, their refining businesses. (on.wsj.com/1vAQkcR)

* H Partners Management LLC has told Tempur Sealy International Inc's board that it wants Chief Executive Mark Sarvary removed immediately, citing concerns about the mattress company's missed financial forecasts and stock performance. (on.wsj.com/1JmVbKf)

* Canadian insurance giant Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd said it had struck a deal to acquire U.K. specialty insurer Brit Plc in a transaction worth $1.88 billion. (on.wsj.com/1zk1EM9)

* Anbang Insurance Group of China is buying a controlling stake in South Korean life insurer Tong Yang Life Insurance Co Ltd for $1 billion, the latest acquisition abroad for the aggressively expanding Chinese insurer. (on.wsj.com/1zk1OmH)

* Japanese industrial-robot maker Fanuc Corp said it would invest more than $1 billion in new factories and research facilities at home, days after one of New York's most well-known hedge funds called on it to return more cash to investors. (on.wsj.com/1CDdv98)