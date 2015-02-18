Feb 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The United States has decided to provide trucks equipped with machine guns and radios for calling in U.S. airstrikes to some moderate Syrian rebels, seeking to replicate the success Kurdish forces had over Islamic State last month. (on.wsj.com/1Jom9RG)

* China is considering forging megamergers among its big state oil companies, seeking to create new national champions and produce greater efficiencies. (on.wsj.com/1Bkssl4)

* Brokers who recommend retirement-account investments would have to put their clients' interests first ahead of personal gain under rules expected to be endorsed by the Obama administration as soon as next week. (on.wsj.com/1LaRNQi)

* BATS Global Markets, one of the three big stock-exchange operators in the United States, is preparing to replace its chief executive as it lays the groundwork for restarting an IPO, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1ELbRoe)

* The chief executive officer of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc abruptly resigned on Tuesday, following months of behind-the-scenes quarreling with shareholders and board members. (on.wsj.com/1ADcPp5)

* Chesapeake Energy Corp turned on the man who built it into a natural-gas powerhouse, accusing former Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon of stealing sensitive documents to start a rival company. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Chesapeake contends McClendon made off with confidential data and maps of oil and gas prospects before he left the company in early 2013. It alleges that he emailed the documents to a personal account and had an assistant print them out. (on.wsj.com/1JnQ3pm)

* Bank of America Corp CEO Brian Moynihan got a promotion last year but he is also taking a pay cut. Moynihan is expected to be paid $13 million for 2014, most of it in the form of restricted stock. That is down 7 percent from 2013 when he was paid $14 million a personal record. (on.wsj.com/1E4AHSa) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)