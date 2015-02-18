Feb 18 The following are the top stories in the
* The United States has decided to provide trucks equipped
with machine guns and radios for calling in U.S. airstrikes to
some moderate Syrian rebels, seeking to replicate the success
Kurdish forces had over Islamic State last month. (on.wsj.com/1Jom9RG)
* China is considering forging megamergers among its big
state oil companies, seeking to create new national champions
and produce greater efficiencies. (on.wsj.com/1Bkssl4)
* Brokers who recommend retirement-account investments would
have to put their clients' interests first ahead of personal
gain under rules expected to be endorsed by the Obama
administration as soon as next week. (on.wsj.com/1LaRNQi)
* BATS Global Markets, one of the three big stock-exchange
operators in the United States, is preparing to replace its
chief executive as it lays the groundwork for restarting an IPO,
according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1ELbRoe)
* The chief executive officer of Starwood Hotels & Resorts
Worldwide Inc abruptly resigned on Tuesday, following
months of behind-the-scenes quarreling with shareholders and
board members. (on.wsj.com/1ADcPp5)
* Chesapeake Energy Corp turned on the man who built
it into a natural-gas powerhouse, accusing former Chief
Executive Aubrey McClendon of stealing sensitive documents to
start a rival company. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Chesapeake
contends McClendon made off with confidential data and maps of
oil and gas prospects before he left the company in early 2013.
It alleges that he emailed the documents to a personal account
and had an assistant print them out. (on.wsj.com/1JnQ3pm)
* Bank of America Corp CEO Brian Moynihan got a
promotion last year but he is also taking a pay cut. Moynihan is
expected to be paid $13 million for 2014, most of it in the form
of restricted stock. That is down 7 percent from 2013 when he
was paid $14 million a personal record. (on.wsj.com/1E4AHSa)
