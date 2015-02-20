Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the
* A U.S. judge ruled that American Express's rules
for merchants violate antitrust law, the second major setback in
a week for CEO Kenneth Chenault. (on.wsj.com/1LiKqX2)
* Google is reaching for its Wallet to keep pace with Apple
Pay, but differences in the companies' mobile businesses mean it
won't be easy. (on.wsj.com/1AqoVyI)
* Saudi Aramco is starting to feel the pain from its
country's decision to push OPEC members to keep pumping. Now it
is asking contractors for steep discounts in an effort to cut
costs. (on.wsj.com/1AqrUar)
* Huntington Ingalls plans to boost investment and
take on more risk. The Navy's largest shipbuilder also posted
lower fourth-quarter profit.(on.wsj.com/1MAUPih)
* A divided Federal Trade Commission sued to block Sysco
Corp's acquisition of rival US Foods Inc, a
long-awaited move that sets the stage for a major court battle
over a plan to combine the nation's two largest food
distributors. (on.wsj.com/1Lh41Fb)
* SABMiller Plc is searching for a new chief
financial officer after Jamie Wilson resigned with immediate
effect, citing personal reasons. (on.wsj.com/1GayGTo)
* Japan Display Inc may build a factory in Japan to
increase panel production for clients such as Apple Inc
, a person familiar with the matter said Friday. (on.wsj.com/1DyN7m1)
