* Morgan Stanley agreed to pay $2.6 billion to settle
U.S. claims stemming from the sale of mortgage bonds, handing
the Wall Street firm its biggest legal bill from the financial
crisis. (on.wsj.com/1By9vMr)
* The Nasdaq Composite Index's longest winning streak in
more than five years ended with a whimper at the hands of a
surprising culprit: a pullback in the world's most valuable
company, Apple Inc. (on.wsj.com/1By7Ar9)
* Top U.S. officials sharpened efforts to undermine Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of his visit to
Washington next week as tensions rose over his push to scuttle a
possible nuclear deal with Iran. (on.wsj.com/1By6Zpn)
* Three Brooklyn, N.Y., men were arrested Wednesday and
accused of plotting to join or aid Islamic State in Syria,
offering a glimpse into the militant group's recruiting
tactics-and how U.S. counterterrorism officials are fighting
back.(on.wsj.com/1By86p9)
* Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday the Treasury
Department and California regulators are looking into its
Banamex USA unit. (on.wsj.com/1By9NTE)
* Hedge fund Standard General LP will lead the bidding at a
bankruptcy auction of 1,700 or more RadioShack Corp
stores, as the electronics retailer tries to save some of its
struggling business. (on.wsj.com/1ByaMmG)
* The Federal Communications Commission's plan for
regulating how Internet providers treat traffic on their
networks is expected to unleash a number of court challenges and
put pressure on Congress to settle the legal morass through
legislation. (on.wsj.com/1Byb3pC)
