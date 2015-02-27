Feb 27 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* United States' largest health insurer, UnitedHealth Group
Inc, is imposing tighter controls on its coverage for
hysterectomies after more than a year of debate over a medical
device that was found to spread hidden cancer in some women
undergoing the procedure. (on.wsj.com/1asyXqx)
* Bill Winters, a former deputy to JPMorgan Chase & Co
Chief Executive James Dimon, is the latest ex-executive
to helm a large financial firm, U.K. bank Standard Chartered Plc
. (on.wsj.com/1BEDm5N)
* Shoppers are making a comeback especially to retailers
catering to lower income Americans, a sign that a battered
segment of consumers is on the mend. Kohl's Corp and J C
Penney Co Inc on Thursday both said more shoppers
visited their stores in the fourth quarter and spent more money
on each trip compared with a year ago, echoing similar results
from Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp. (on.wsj.com/1Dxh9Eg)
* The Obama administration is pushing China to back away
from proposed new bank-technology rules that have drawn protests
from foreign tech companies, the United States' top trade
official said. (on.wsj.com/1wo39rx)
* Coca-Cola Co's bond sale is the largest
euro-denominated bond from an U.S. firm on record and the
second-largest by any company in the currency. (on.wsj.com/1Dggogk)
* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc will dismantle
its global investment bank, including cutting more than 1,000
investment-banking jobs in the United States. (on.wsj.com/1AQ744g)
* The three founders of private-equity firm Carlyle Group LP
reaped an $800 million bounty in 2014 that reflects the
big payouts the firm made to investors as it seized on buoyant
markets and acquisition-hungry corporations to cash out of
investments. (on.wsj.com/1Ewc5BM)
* International Business Machines Corp is in the
same bind as many of its corporate-tech peers: how to foster
fast-growing but unproven initiatives while lucrative older
businesses are slowing down. At an annual meeting with analysts
Thursday, IBM said it will shift $4 billion in 2015 spending to
what it calls the "strategic imperatives" of cloud, analytics,
mobile, social and security technologies. (on.wsj.com/1E2jZE8)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)