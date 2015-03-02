March 2 The following are the top stories in the
* Thousands of Russians marched in Moscow in memory of
opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, whose slaying has sent shock
waves through society as the highest-profile assassination in
Russia during the Putin era. (on.wsj.com/1N7hdA6)
* A showdown this week between the White House and Israel's
Netanyahu has far-reaching implications for ties between the two
countries and the shape of power and influence in the Middle
East. (on.wsj.com/1BvVE7H)
* Telecom firms trying to connect billions more people to
the Web are not sure if Facebook Inc is their friend or
foe. Tensions between the phone and Internet industries will be
on display at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. (on.wsj.com/1vQTb6W)
* Ajit Jain, who runs Berkshire Hathaway Inc's
reinsurance business, and Greg Abel, who runs the conglomerate's
energy business, have emerged as favorites to succeed Warren
Buffett as CEO. (on.wsj.com/1EEnLm5)
* NXP Semiconductors and Freescale Semiconductor
have agreed to merge in a deal that values Freescale at
$11.8 billion and would create a combined company with a market
value of more than $30 billion. (on.wsj.com/1N7hrqW)
* A surprise rate cut by China's central bank underscores
the increasingly aggressive measures the leadership is relying
on to rev up activity in the world's second-largest economy. (on.wsj.com/1vQS7A0)
* Rebekah Brooks, the former News Corp executive
who resigned in 2011 amid the phone-hacking scandal at the
now-defunct UK tabloid the News of the World, is close to
finalizing a deal to return to the company, people familiar with
the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1E8kvAw)
