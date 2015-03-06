March 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Apple Inc's new mobile-payment system has been hit by a wave of fraudulent transactions using credit-card data stolen in recent breaches of big retailers, including Home Depot Inc and Target Corp, people familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1aPatbs)

* Just months after the Obama administration cracked down on mergers that helped U.S. companies skirt domestic taxes, a wave of foreign takeovers is steering more tax revenue away from Uncle Sam. (on.wsj.com/1aPaHPN)

* The White House and some congressional Democrats have raised privacy concerns about a cybersecurity bill drafted by top Senate Intelligence Committee lawmakers, stalling-at least temporarily-one of Congress's top priorities. (on.wsj.com/1aPbyjf)

* The largest U.S.-based banks are strong enough to keep lending during a severe recession, the Federal Reserve said Thursday, a sign many banks will soon get permission to return profits to investors by raising dividends or buying back shares.(on.wsj.com/1aPbHmP)

* U.S. crude-oil supplies are at their highest level in more than 80 years, according to data from the Energy Information Administration, equal to nearly 70 percent of the nation's storage capacity. A U.S. storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, is expected to hit maximum capacity this spring. While estimates are rough, Citigroup Inc believes European commercial crude storage could be more than 90 percent full, and inventories in South Korea, South Africa and Japan could be at more than 80 percent of capacity. (on.wsj.com/1aPcQej)

* U.S. regulators for the first time are proposing limits on the planting of some genetically engineered corn to combat a voracious pest that has evolved to resist the bug-killing crops, a potential blow to makers of biotech seeds. (on.wsj.com/1aPdecx)

* Low prices and speedy production have made Ashley Furniture Industries Inc by far the biggest U.S.-based furniture maker and retailer. Now, it is turning its sights on Asia.(on.wsj.com/1aPdtEw) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)