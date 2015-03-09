March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Under an agreement set to be announced Monday with New York, Equifax Information Services LLC, Experian Information Solutions Inc and TransUnion LLC, the three biggest companies that collect and disseminate credit information on more than 200 million Americans, will change the way they handle errors and list unpaid medical bills as part of the broadest industry overhaul in more than a decade. (on.wsj.com/1GwASHR)

* In a string of recent oil train derailments in the United States and Canada, new and sturdier railroad tanker cars being built to carry a rising tide of crude oil across the continent have failed to prevent ruptures. (on.wsj.com/1BXiyoF)

* Federal investigators suspect potential brake problems caused a Delta Air Lines jet to skid off a snowy runway last week at New York's La Guardia Airport, according to people familiar with the probe. (on.wsj.com/1A6cLI2)

* Facebook, Snapchat and streaming-startup Vessel are promising large TV-channel owners better terms for their video programming than Google's YouTube, hoping to capitalize on mounting frustration with the Web giant. (on.wsj.com/1KIZyjr)

* General Motors Co as soon as Monday will disclose plans to return billions of dollars to shareholders, a move that is expected to avoid a potential proxy fight with investor Harry J. Wilson, said people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1Hk8uX6)

* Vivendi's chairman and largest shareholder, Vincent Bollore, is sitting on a multibillion-dollar reserve that is swelling from asset sales. Now a question is swirling: What will he do with the company's cash? (on.wsj.com/1Hk8uX6)

* Many Swiss banks are saddled with a batch of accounts by clients who have refused to declare them. Now, they must soon be disclosed to the IRS thanks to recently implemented U.S. law. (on.wsj.com/1A9shUg)

* With its Apple Watch, set to be released next month, Apple Inc is crossing into high-end fashion, with a device that blurs the lines between jewelry and gadgetry. (on.wsj.com/1wSGEkn)

* Turbulence is in store for municipal-bond investors following a record run, as a gathering U.S. economic recovery pushes interest rates higher and issuance grows. (on.wsj.com/1NyN0Ks)

* OPEC's top official said Sunday that the cartel's decision to continue pumping crude in the face of collapsing prices is hurting the U.S. shale-oil industry and that a global pullback on investment could lead to a shortage that will push the market upward again. (on.wsj.com/1NyN0Ks) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)