CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as TD, Teck Resources lead broad gains
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday with Toronto-Dominion Bank and Teck Resources Ltd leading broad gains across most sectors.
March 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Credit Suisse Group is poised to replace long-serving Chief Executive Brady Dougan with Tidjane Thiam, the current CEO of Prudential Plc. (nyti.ms/1KO6iwr)
* The battle between Congress and the White House over U.S.-led nuclear talks with Iran got nastier Monday as Obama chastised Senate Republicans who wrote directly to Iran's leaders to criticize U.S.-led nuclear talks. (on.wsj.com/1F5CWoF)
* General Motors Co's decision to spend $5 billion on share repurchases after pressure from hedge funds shows the tensions between managers and prominent investors over the best use of corporations' rising cash balances. (on.wsj.com/1CYhm5Z)
* Simon Property Group Inc, the largest mall owner in the United States, launched a $16 billion unsolicited bid for one of its biggest rivals, Macerich Co, as it seeks to gain scale amid an oversupply of retail space and changing habits of U.S. shoppers. (on.wsj.com/1NCOl33)
* The stress-test process is being integrated into the U.S. Fed's year-round supervision of banks, rather than being squeezed into a monthslong sprint each year, Fed officials say. (on.wsj.com/197AzWz)
* Apple Inc showed off its much-anticipated smartwatch at an event Monday, highlighting the product's look and features, as the tech giant searches for its new growth driver. (on.wsj.com/1BrmDzK)
* Hermes International SA's new designer, Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski, made her debut at Paris fashion week. Focusing on clothes instead of cultivating her personality, she is very much in line with the upper-crust label. (on.wsj.com/1C3r6fr)
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is shuffling the top ranks at its Chinese shopping platforms amid challenges the e-commerce giant's marketplaces have faced with counterfeit goods and other problems. (on.wsj.com/1HrCeRS) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp 2 sees 2017 revenue $1,450 million - $1,550 million, 2017 capex about $50 million Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ot8qoh) Further company coverage: