March 13 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Federal prosecutors and the FBI are probing potential
manipulation of Herbalife Ltd stock and have interviewed
people hired by hedge-fund billionaire William Ackman, who has
led a long-running campaign against company. (on.wsj.com/1Gy3YDp)
* Hillary Clinton appears to be an outlier among
administration colleagues in the way she used email, according
to a Wall Street Journal survey. A look back at practices during
President Barack Obama's first term, when Clinton was secretary
of state, shows no clear pattern in how administration officials
used email. (on.wsj.com/1Bz0hxC)
* The tumbling euro and easy-money policies are boosting
optimism in corporate Europe that the long-struggling region
might finally begin a sturdy recovery. But Europe's good fortune
is a headache for U.S. corporate competitors that face a squeeze
on overseas sales from the rising dollar. (on.wsj.com/1Gy45Pa)
* In bidding wars like the one that has developed over Salix
Pharmaceuticals, whoever offers the most usually wins.
Determining who's the high bidder in this case - Endo
International or Valeant Pharmaceuticals -
may be harder than it seems. (on.wsj.com/1b6Redo)
* Intel Corp cut its revenue outlook for the
current quarter by nearly a billion dollars, saying it has seen
weaker-than-expected demand for business desktop computers. (on.wsj.com/1Gy5WUj)
* The UK government has applied to join an infrastructure
investment bank led by Beijing aimed at promoting development in
Asia, China's finance ministry said. China, which has been the
main backer of the regional bank, welcomes UK's decision and
will seek opinions from existing founding members, according to
a ministry of finance statement published on its website. (on.wsj.com/1E9YjRo)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)