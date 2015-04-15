April 15 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A Florida eye doctor facing corruption charges with New
Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez was indicted Tuesday on health-care
fraud, with prosecutors alleging he cheated the federal Medicare
program while receiving payments of $105 million over six years.
(on.wsj.com/1cuv0CP)
* The Senate cleared a bill to set a new formula for
calculating payments to doctors and other providers who treat
Medicare patients, representing a rare major bipartisan
compromise. (on.wsj.com/1CYDWG3)
* Energy companies have announced plans to lay off more than
100,000 workers around the world since crude-oil prices began to
tumble last year. (on.wsj.com/1b1JKbR)
* China's economy started the year on a downbeat note, with
its slowest quarterly growth rate since 2009, pointing to a
further loss of momentum for the world's second-largest economy.
(on.wsj.com/1PKNaiW)
* Morgan Stanley is nearing a deal to sell its
oil-trading and storage business, potentially bringing to a
close the bank's lengthy effort to jettison the unit. Trading
firm Castleton Commodities International LLC has emerged as the
leading bidder and is offering more than $1 billion for the
business. (on.wsj.com/1ypXnMn)
* Christie's will try to make auction history this spring
when it asks around $130 million for a reedy bronze figure of a
"Pointing Man" by Alberto Giacometti, the highest price tag ever
placed on a sculpture headed for auction. (on.wsj.com/1FI4ey7)
* Target is close to reaching a settlement with
MasterCard to reimburse financial institutions roughly
$20 million for costs they incurred from the retailer's massive
data breach in 2013. (on.wsj.com/1E0TcJb)
* Finnish telecom-equipment maker Nokia is in
advanced talks to buy French rival Alcatel-Lucent in a
deal that would create a new global networking behemoth. (on.wsj.com/1IK1iXQ)
* In one of U.S. government's highest-profile cases tied to
the financial crisis, the Securities and Exchange Commission
reached a settlement with former Freddie Mac executives that
achieved few of the penalties the SEC had sought. (on.wsj.com/1FI4ey7)
* Global banking regulators are sounding the alarm that
trillions of dollars worth of short-term loans could complicate
their efforts to handle a failing financial institution, said
people familiar with the talks. The regulators are calling for
changes to terms of contracts called repurchase agreements, or
repos, and securities-lending agreements. (on.wsj.com/1CLSwQU)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)