April 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The European Commission took direct aim at Google Inc , charging the Internet-search giant with skewing results to favor its comparison-shopping service. But the formal complaint may only be the opening salvo in a broader assault that prompts big changes at Google. (on.wsj.com/1IKEk2N)

* A federal judge ruled General Motors Co can keep its bankruptcy shield, which allows it to block potentially billions of dollars in legal claims by hundreds of customers seeking damages over a defective ignition switch. (on.wsj.com/1H8ZpSl)

* The initial public offering of Virtu Financial Inc will gauge how investors view a firm that has been at the center of controversy around computerized trading. Virtu is set to start trading Thursday, after pricing its shares at $19 each. (on.wsj.com/1yxaQCd)

* The Clinton Foundation board has decided to continue accepting donations from foreign governments, primarily from six countries, even though Hillary Clinton is running for president, a summary of the new policy to be released Thursday shows.(on.wsj.com/1aXhu9F)

* Relationship Science LLC hired a new chief executive and raised a new funding round as it retools in search of faster growth. Jon Robson, a veteran of NYSE Euronext and Thomson Reuters Corp, has joined the company as CEO. (on.wsj.com/1ayzsPf)

(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)