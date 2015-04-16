April 16 The following are the top stories in
* The European Commission took direct aim at Google Inc
, charging the Internet-search giant with skewing
results to favor its comparison-shopping service. But the formal
complaint may only be the opening salvo in a broader assault
that prompts big changes at Google. (on.wsj.com/1IKEk2N)
* A federal judge ruled General Motors Co can keep
its bankruptcy shield, which allows it to block potentially
billions of dollars in legal claims by hundreds of customers
seeking damages over a defective ignition switch. (on.wsj.com/1H8ZpSl)
* The initial public offering of Virtu Financial Inc
will gauge how investors view a firm that has been at
the center of controversy around computerized trading. Virtu is
set to start trading Thursday, after pricing its shares at $19
each. (on.wsj.com/1yxaQCd)
* The Clinton Foundation board has decided to continue
accepting donations from foreign governments, primarily from six
countries, even though Hillary Clinton is running for president,
a summary of the new policy to be released Thursday shows.(on.wsj.com/1aXhu9F)
* Relationship Science LLC hired a new chief executive and
raised a new funding round as it retools in search of faster
growth. Jon Robson, a veteran of NYSE Euronext and Thomson
Reuters Corp, has joined the company as CEO. (on.wsj.com/1ayzsPf)
