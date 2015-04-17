April 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A deal reached by lawmakers Thursday would pave the way for U.S. President Obama to conclude a Pacific trade agreement with rare Republican help but is triggering a fight within a Democratic Party increasingly opposed to liberalizing trade. (on.wsj.com/1b8F9oh)

* Schlumberger NV reported a 39 percent decline in first-quarter earnings and announced 11,000 more layoffs, as lower oil prices have slowed drilling activity in North America. (on.wsj.com/1DbeDAy)

* The Justice Department's antitrust division has stepped up an examination of exclusivity agreements between large movie exhibitors and Hollywood studios that limit the number of theaters allowed to screen certain films, according to people familiar with the matter.(on.wsj.com/1PVIeru)

* Verizon Communications Inc said its FiOS service will offer new television packages aimed at giving customers flexibility to purchase only certain groups of channels they want to watch. (on.wsj.com/1yzQCI5)

* Spanish police searched the residence and private office of former International Monetary Fund managing director Rodrigo Rato as part of a money-laundering probe. (on.wsj.com/1HyVVct)

* UBS has launched a review of its Australian wealth-management business, the chief executive of the Swiss bank's wealth-management division confirmed. (on.wsj.com/1DOa6J2)

(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)