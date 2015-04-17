April 17 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A deal reached by lawmakers Thursday would pave the way
for U.S. President Obama to conclude a Pacific trade agreement
with rare Republican help but is triggering a fight within a
Democratic Party increasingly opposed to liberalizing trade. (on.wsj.com/1b8F9oh)
* Schlumberger NV reported a 39 percent decline in
first-quarter earnings and announced 11,000 more layoffs, as
lower oil prices have slowed drilling activity in North America.
(on.wsj.com/1DbeDAy)
* The Justice Department's antitrust division has stepped up
an examination of exclusivity agreements between large movie
exhibitors and Hollywood studios that limit the number of
theaters allowed to screen certain films, according to people
familiar with the matter.(on.wsj.com/1PVIeru)
* Verizon Communications Inc said its FiOS service
will offer new television packages aimed at giving customers
flexibility to purchase only certain groups of channels they
want to watch. (on.wsj.com/1yzQCI5)
* Spanish police searched the residence and private office
of former International Monetary Fund managing director Rodrigo
Rato as part of a money-laundering probe. (on.wsj.com/1HyVVct)
* UBS has launched a review of its Australian
wealth-management business, the chief executive of the Swiss
bank's wealth-management division confirmed. (on.wsj.com/1DOa6J2)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)