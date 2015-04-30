April 30 Following are the top stories in the
* The value of some smaller oil companies has tumbled by so
much that bigger firms may find it less expensive to buy crude
that someone else has discovered rather than to go digging for
it.(on.wsj.com/1bWMhVm)
* A key component of the Apple Watch made by one of
two suppliers was found to be defective, causing limited
availability of the highly anticipated new product.(on.wsj.com/1bWMk3z)
* The FBI helped facilitate a 2012 ransom payment to al
Qaeda from the family of kidnapped aid worker Warren Weinstein,
senior U.S. officials said, revealing a contradiction in the
U.S. position against paying ransoms. (on.wsj.com/1bWMnw8)
* Goldman Sachs is one of two lead investors in a $50
million funding round for bitcoin startup Circle Internet
Financial.(on.wsj.com/1bWMRCv)
* Still coping with fallout from last year's departure of
Bill Gross, Pimco has brought in Ben Bernanke as senior adviser
to help fill the void.(on.wsj.com/1bWMEPK)
