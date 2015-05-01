May 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The U.S. Navy has begun accompanying American-flagged commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz in response to Iran's seizure of a Marshall Islands-flagged ship this week. (on.wsj.com/1DOrIkH)

* The chief regulator of U.S. credit unions passed a new rule designed to curtail how some in the industry gather new members, a move credit unions say is too tough and rival banks say is too weak. (on.wsj.com/1DOrw55)

* Baltimore police said they have concluded their investigation into the death of Freddie Gray and turned the results over to the city's chief prosecutor. (on.wsj.com/1DOrrOK)

* Since the collapse of Comcast Corp's bid to acquire Time Warner Cable Inc, Time Warner and Charter Communications Inc have separately been in talks to acquire Newhouse family's Bright House Networks LLC, people familiar with the talks say. (on.wsj.com/1DOsgH8)

* Apollo Global Management LLC is preparing to meet with big debt investors including mutual fund managers in several cities over the next few months to ease concerns that the firm protects its investments in troubled companies at the expense of creditors, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1DOsRc2)