May 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Hillary Clinton's stature has been battered after more than a month of controversy over her fundraising and email practices, but support for her among Democrats remains strong and unshaken, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll finds. (on.wsj.com/1F2Jczz)

** The Federal Reserve is providing a congressional panel with the names of its staffers who had contact with a consulting firm that published details of market-sensitive policy deliberations in October 2012, "with the understanding that the names will be kept confidential," Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen said. (on.wsj.com/1EMF2bW)

* The sudden death of technology executive David Goldberg has left Silicon Valley without one of its greatest champions of the private startup. A veteran of the technology industry who founded, advised, invested in or ran dozens of companies, Goldberg advocated for keeping startups private, away from the regulatory hurdles of the public markets, for as long as possible. (on.wsj.com/1KIvQaA)

* Panera Bread Co committed itself to removing at least 150 artificial sweeteners, colors, flavors and preservatives from its menu by the end of next year, the latest move by a major food company to respond to a consumer shift toward foods seen as simpler and more healthful. (on.wsj.com/1GWQiWX)

* Pacific Investment Management Co's Pimco Total Return fund has lost its title as the world's biggest bond mutual fund. Vanguard Group's Total Bond Market Index fund ended April with $117.3 billion in assets under management, surpassing the Pimco Total Return fund, which closed the month with $110.4 billion, according to estimates from both companies. (on.wsj.com/1Qh72tj)

* Behind the scenes of the new blockbuster "Avengers: Age of Ultron," a fight has been brewing between Walt Disney Co and movie-theater operators. (on.wsj.com/1F1gNKn) (Compiled by Avik Das in Bengaluru)