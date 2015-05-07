May 7 The following are the top stories in the
* Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen weighed in on a
growing debate among investors and market economists, suggesting
the yearslong stock rally may have driven prices too high and
raising concerns that debt-market investors are taking excessive
risks. (on.wsj.com/1ERpWBV)
* The U.S. Treasury Department said it plans to increase the
supply of short-term debt, in a bid to ease investors' concerns
about difficulty trading in global bond markets. (on.wsj.com/1IioYCT)
* Four big banks are expected to plead guilty to rigging
foreign-currency exchange rates and pay billions in combined
penalties as part of settlement agreements expected to be
announced as early as next week, according to people familiar
with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1coC8AS)
* Bill Gross's fledgling bond fund at Janus Capital Group
Inc suffered large losses over the past week,
undercutting a nascent comeback for the famed money manager who
has yet to attract investors en masse at his new firm. (on.wsj.com/1ReSzzs)
* Cablevision Systems Corp Chief Executive James
Dolan said he wants to consolidate the New York cable and
broadband market, a proposal that would add a new dimension to
the rampant talk of deals in the wake of Comcast Corp's
failed purchase of Time Warner Cable Inc. (on.wsj.com/1IitvU6)
* Al Jazeera installed a new chief executive for its
American news channel, Al Jazeera America, as it battles through
business woes and internal controversies that have led some
senior executives to leave in recent days. (on.wsj.com/1EbbZwc)
(Compiled by Avik Das in Bengaluru)