* China International Capital Corp, one of China's top investment banks, is planning to raise $1 billion in an initial public offering in Hong Kong as early as October, people familiar with the situation said, offering big shareholders KKR & Co LP and TPG Capital the chance to exit their investment, despite the recent turmoil in Chinese stock markets. (on.wsj.com/1HWlTZN)

* American International Group Inc won a federal-court ruling on a core claim in a lawsuit accusing a Philadelphia-area firm of cheating it of more than $150 million in amassing a portfolio of "life settlements." (on.wsj.com/1SipAJ0)

* Union officials and Detroit auto executives will begin contract talks with a largely ceremonial photo-op known as the "handshake" and a pledge not to speak publicly about the negotiations. (on.wsj.com/1HApJ4o)

* Nuclear negotiations between Iran and six world powers have reached the make-or-break point, European officials said, warning the diplomacy could fail if there is no final agreement by Monday night. (on.wsj.com/1DaTWGr)