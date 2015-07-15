July 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* For all the talk of Iran's business potential after sanctions are lifted, the Islamic Republic has a long and well-earned reputation for being a difficult place for companies of any stripe to operate. (on.wsj.com/1L8i3gR)

* Toshiba Corp President Hisao Tanaka and several other executives are likely to step down soon over an accounting scandal involving profit inflated by more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/1I174oU)

* The IMF questioned the ability of Greece to deliver on promised bailout overhauls and warned in its starkest language yet that Europe must commit to debt relief to ensure the program will work. (on.wsj.com/1CFR7SJ)

* Consumers and businesses chastened by the recent recession are paying back their debts more regularly than they have in more than a decade. On Tuesday, banking giants JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo & Co both said the percentage of loans they couldn't collect was close to zero in the second quarter. J.P. Morgan Chief Executive James Dimon even went so far as to call customers' credit quality "pristine." (on.wsj.com/1K6ErnN)

* China's growth remained at 7 percent in the second quarter, a level economists had deemed unlikely, amid broad signs that Beijing's policies to jump-start the economy had yet to take hold. (on.wsj.com/1SmbUwz)

* A Chinese state-owned company's proposal to buy Micron Technology for $23 billion signals China's growing ambition to become a technology superpower. (on.wsj.com/1I21yR9)

* As Mexico opens its oil industry to competition for the first time in nearly 80 years, several Mexican businessmen have helped create homegrown oil companies to compete with former state monopoly Pemex. (on.wsj.com/1ObSDx9)