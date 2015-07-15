July 15 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* For all the talk of Iran's business potential after
sanctions are lifted, the Islamic Republic has a long and
well-earned reputation for being a difficult place for companies
of any stripe to operate. (on.wsj.com/1L8i3gR)
* Toshiba Corp President Hisao Tanaka and several
other executives are likely to step down soon over an accounting
scandal involving profit inflated by more than $1 billion,
according to people familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/1I174oU)
* The IMF questioned the ability of Greece to deliver on
promised bailout overhauls and warned in its starkest language
yet that Europe must commit to debt relief to ensure the program
will work. (on.wsj.com/1CFR7SJ)
* Consumers and businesses chastened by the recent recession
are paying back their debts more regularly than they have in
more than a decade. On Tuesday, banking giants JP Morgan Chase
and Wells Fargo & Co both said the percentage of
loans they couldn't collect was close to zero in the second
quarter. J.P. Morgan Chief Executive James Dimon even went so
far as to call customers' credit quality "pristine." (on.wsj.com/1K6ErnN)
* China's growth remained at 7 percent in the second
quarter, a level economists had deemed unlikely, amid broad
signs that Beijing's policies to jump-start the economy had yet
to take hold. (on.wsj.com/1SmbUwz)
* A Chinese state-owned company's proposal to buy Micron
Technology for $23 billion signals China's growing
ambition to become a technology superpower. (on.wsj.com/1I21yR9)
* As Mexico opens its oil industry to competition for the
first time in nearly 80 years, several Mexican businessmen have
helped create homegrown oil companies to compete with former
state monopoly Pemex. (on.wsj.com/1ObSDx9)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)