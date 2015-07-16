BRIEF-Jagged Peak Energy announces Q4 loss per share $0.01
* Jagged Peak Energy Inc. announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results, year-end 2016 proved reserves and 2017 guidance
July 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Greece's Parliament passed austerity measures needed to secure a fresh bailout, but a rebellion within the ruling Syriza party is testing whether Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras can hold his government together as he seeks to complete the deal. (on.wsj.com/1LkBWzT)
* Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said the central bank was on a path to raise rates this year as the economy improves, in semiannual testimony to Congress that got off to a fiery start Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1TCm7HL)
* The cost of resolving police-misconduct cases has surged for big U.S. cities, with the 10 cities with the largest departments paying out $248.7 million last year. (on.wsj.com/1fKNz7J)
* U.S. President Barack Obama delivered a forceful defense of the Iran nuclear deal the day after it was reached, girding for a complicated political struggle with Congress. (on.wsj.com/1Mvpyvz)
* A U.S. hedge fund's challenge to a once-in-a-generation succession at Samsung is forcing South Korea's most powerful family to rethink its relationship with shareholders. (on.wsj.com/1gCzFol)
* In resisting a takeover bid from rival Monsanto, Syngenta has argued that a merger would run afoul of antitrust regulators, but Monsanto disputes that. (on.wsj.com/1DicjsY) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)
* Inseego Corp - on March 20, 2017, Inseego Corp entered into a twelfth amendment to credit and security agreement with Novatel Wireless, Inc.