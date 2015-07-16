July 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Greece's Parliament passed austerity measures needed to secure a fresh bailout, but a rebellion within the ruling Syriza party is testing whether Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras can hold his government together as he seeks to complete the deal. (on.wsj.com/1LkBWzT)

* Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said the central bank was on a path to raise rates this year as the economy improves, in semiannual testimony to Congress that got off to a fiery start Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1TCm7HL)

* The cost of resolving police-misconduct cases has surged for big U.S. cities, with the 10 cities with the largest departments paying out $248.7 million last year. (on.wsj.com/1fKNz7J)

* U.S. President Barack Obama delivered a forceful defense of the Iran nuclear deal the day after it was reached, girding for a complicated political struggle with Congress. (on.wsj.com/1Mvpyvz)

* A U.S. hedge fund's challenge to a once-in-a-generation succession at Samsung is forcing South Korea's most powerful family to rethink its relationship with shareholders. (on.wsj.com/1gCzFol)

* In resisting a takeover bid from rival Monsanto, Syngenta has argued that a merger would run afoul of antitrust regulators, but Monsanto disputes that. (on.wsj.com/1DicjsY) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)