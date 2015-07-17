July 17 The following are the top stories in the
* A shooter opened fire at two military recruiting centers
in Tennessee, killing four marines before dying from a gunshot
wound. The alleged gunman has been identified as Muhammad
Youssef Abdulazeez, 24. (on.wsj.com/1TFRykt)
* The FCC is poised to reject $3.3 billion in discounts
requested by partners of satellite-TV provider Dish in
a $45 billion airwave auction earlier this year. (on.wsj.com/1LnBS2g)
* German regulators accused a half-dozen current Deutsche
Bank executives of failing to stop or tell regulators
about years of attempted market manipulation, according to a
confidential report. (on.wsj.com/1OaeZia)
* Contrarian economists at Google and Stanford say
the United States doesn't have a productivity problem, it has a
measurement problem. (on.wsj.com/1LdPrmj)
* The Samsung conglomerate's controlling Lee family scored a
victory in its battle against U.S. hedge fund Elliott
Associates, as shareholders approved an $8 billion merger of two
Samsung affiliates. (on.wsj.com/1LoLoSI)
* U.S. securities regulators are examining whether
mutual-fund managers are dipping more deeply than allowed into
their investors' money to compensate the brokerages that
distribute their products. OppenheimerFunds, Franklin Templeton
and J.P. Morgan Chase are among more than a dozen fund firms
that have been reviewed by the Securities and Exchange
Commission, which began a broad sweep of how companies sell
their products about two years ago. (on.wsj.com/1OiOqrw)
