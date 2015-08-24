Aug 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China's shares wiped out all of this year's gains, sending Asian markets tumbling, as fears about the deepening effects of a slowdown in the world's no. 2 economy rattle investors across the globe. (on.wsj.com/1U1xigJ)

- After stock investors suffered a sharp decline last week and investors flocked to the relative safety of U.S. Treasury, bonds are once again getting the upper hand, defying market sages who predicted tough times ahead in the vast debt market due to the prospect of rising interest rates. (on.wsj.com/1U1xjBj)

- Mondelez International Inc Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld has made aggressive moves to cut costs, boosting the snacks giant's profit margins and stock price. But the arrival of a second major activist investor at the company is helping cement a widely held view on Wall Street: She could do more. (on.wsj.com/1U1xnB7)

- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc plans to hire 4,000 employees in a single day next month, seeking to counter a tightening market for restaurant labor by dangling the possibility that high-performing recruits could someday earn six-figure salaries and stock in the burrito chain.(on.wsj.com/1JL6ZGF)

- Vice President Joe Biden is increasingly leaning toward entering the 2016 race, illustrating how, with just six months before the first presidential nominating contests, both major parties campaigns are in a state of flux. (on.wsj.com/1U1xLiR)

- The gap between the price offered and the trading price of a number of companies that are subject to pending takeover bids widened dramatically last week, a sign of investor nervousness about deals whose outcome could help determine whether the merger boom continues. (on.wsj.com/1U1xQD6)

- After record-breaking snowfall last winter triggered failures on Boston's transit system, workers are rushing to upgrade equipment while officials seek longer-term funding and oversight fixes. (on.wsj.com/1U1yBfH) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)