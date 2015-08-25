Aug 25 The following are the top stories in the
- Concerns about China's economy intensified, accelerating
the selloff across global markets as investors tried to assess
whether the rout was just a short-term pullback or a signal of
deeper trouble. (on.wsj.com/1U3x2O5)
- For sheer clout, China's economy outweighs every country
in the world save the United States. But on transparency, it
remains distinctly an emerging market, with murky politics,
unreliable data and opaque decision making. This veil dims the
understanding of China's economy and is an important reason its
recent slowdown has produced so much turmoil. (on.wsj.com/1U3x48L)
- The United States has been a tortoise, plodding out a slow
but steady expansion, but now, market turmoil and China's
troubles threaten to undermine the U.S. outlook. Few economists
see a U.S. recession. In fact, some recent developments,
including lower oil prices, will help U.S. consumers and
businesses. (on.wsj.com/1U3x6gS)
- The plunge in global crude prices has prompted some OPEC
members to call for renewed discussions within the cartel about
restraining production. (on.wsj.com/1U3xcFb)
- Executives behind the rise of Spirit Airlines Inc
are now transforming Frontier Airlines Inc into a Spirit
copycat, part of the rapid expansion of a business model that is
introducing millions of U.S. fliers to lower fares, more fees
and less legroom. (on.wsj.com/1LwYWxr)
- General Electric Co plans to close a historic
foundry and eliminate more than 250 jobs at its oil-field
services unit in Lufkin, Texas, as the company deals with a drop
in demand for drilling equipment in the wake of plunging oil
prices. (on.wsj.com/1Ib9paj)
