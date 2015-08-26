Aug 26 The following are the top stories in the
- The late-day selloff shattered the veneer of stability
that had settled over global markets after China's central bank
moved to stanch the stock-market rout. (on.wsj.com/1LzAECZ)
- Global central bankers are preparing to converge this week
in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with a new economic mess on their
hands. This time, they confront a big disparity between the
hands. This time, they confront a big disparity between the world's two largest economies, the United States and China.
- A battle is brewing among tech giants over the future of
Wi-Fi, the ubiquitous and unregulated wireless connections at
the core of the mobile internet. Verizon Communications Inc
and T-Mobile US Inc are preparing to broadcast
cellular signals over some of the same free airwaves currently
used by Wi-Fi networks. The wireless carriers plan to begin
rolling out the technology next year.
- Oshkosh Corp on Tuesday won a $6.75 billion
contract to build almost 17,000 new light trucks to replace
aging Humvees for the U.S. Army and Marine Corps, cementing the
future of its defense business.
- On Wednesday, a federal judge will begin weighing whether
Boeing Co mishandled its 401(k) plan by offering
imprudent investment options and allowing excessive fees to get
passed on to employees. The class-action suit, filed on behalf
of 190,000 Boeing employees and retirees, has been in court for
almost a decade.
- Over the past decade, China has accumulated more steel
than any other economy in the world. And because steel can be
endlessly recycled, the country's steelmakers are likely to turn
increasingly to scrap instead of the iron ore mined by the likes
of BHP Billiton Ltd, Rio Tinto PLC and Anglo
American PLC.
