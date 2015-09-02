Sept 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- After weeks of enduring rival Donald Trump's attacks, Jeb Bush released an Internet video aimed at trying to muscle his way back to the front of the pack. (on.wsj.com/1IH1IZz)

- A string of messy market openings in recent weeks has reinvigorated a debate about the relative effectiveness of humans in the stock trade. (on.wsj.com/1JAm5M2)

- A federal judge has granted class-action status to a lawsuit claiming Uber Technologies treats its drivers like employees. If the class-action suit succeeds, it could force Uber to pay drivers for health insurance, workers' compensation and work expenses such as tolls, fuel and car repairs. (on.wsj.com/1KqaDGp)

- China is imposing new controls to prevent too much money from leaving the country, with lenders beefing up internal checks on foreign-exchange conversions and regulators aiming to rein in illegal money-transfer agents. (on.wsj.com/1JvQSHu)