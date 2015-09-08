Iran sanctions 15 U.S. firms, citing human rights and Israel ties
DUBAI, March 26 Iran has imposed sanctions on 15 U.S. companies for alleged human rights violations and cooperating with Israel, the state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
Sept 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- A U.S. federal appeals court is set to decide whether judges can tear up corporate prosecution agreements they deem too lenient, in a case that Justice Department officials fear will disrupt the agency's deals with companies under criminal investigation. (on.wsj.com/1K4gwXC)
- The late-summer market tumult has taken a hefty toll on bank shares, the latest sign of the uncertainty plaguing investments that are expected to benefit from rising interest rates. (on.wsj.com/1hS6Cxf)
- U.S. and International Monetary Fund officials are stepping up pressure on Ukraine's pro-Western government to stick to the terms of its $40 billion bailout, amid signs of mounting friction in the ruling coalition. (on.wsj.com/1NYvtxc)
- A federal appeals court must decide whether a U.S. search warrant can reach data stored in Europe, in a case that could affect the standing of American companies abroad as they try to attract privacy-conscious foreign customers. (on.wsj.com/1Otv7eX)
LONDON, March 26 British interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday end-to-end encryption of messages offered by services like Whatsapp are "completely unacceptable" and there should be no "secret place for terrorists to communicate".