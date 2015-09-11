Sept 11 The following are the top stories in the
- General Electric Co plans to decide by the end of
the year whether to move its headquarters of more than 40 years
from Connecticut, a choice prompted by what the company
considers an inhospitable climate for business. (on.wsj.com/1XRyvql)
- Avon Products Inc is negotiating to sell a stake
to a private-equity firm, a sign that the cosmetics purveyor has
been unable to find a buyer for the entire company.
- Verizon Communications Inc this week is showing off
its Go90 online video service, which can be watched on phones
and tablets via an app and is aimed almost exclusively at
millennials.
- Prices for imported goods in the United States fell 1.8
percent in August, posting their largest drop since January, a
sign that the strong dollar and continuing weakness in oil
prices are keeping inflation at bay.
