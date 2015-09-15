Sept 15 The following are the top stories in the
- U.S. energy companies have defied financial gravity for
more than a year, borrowing and spending billions of dollars to
pump oil, even as crude prices plummeted. Until now. The oil
patch is expected to finally face a financial reckoning, experts
say, with carnage occurring as early as this month. (on.wsj.com/1Ldw5x4)
- Ford Motor Co reached a new supply deal with Alcoa
Inc that would expand its use of aluminum in the car
maker's F-150 pickup truck and other vehicles, a leg up for the
lightweight metal in an industry that has long favored steel. (on.wsj.com/1Kn251d)
- German car makers BMW AG, Daimler AG
and Volkswagen AG face a looming threat from the
automotive ambitions of Google Inc and Apple Inc
. But German car-component makers see rich prospects in
the burgeoning connected-car business. (on.wsj.com/1J96iQP)
- General Motors Co said late Monday it signed an
agreement with the United Auto Workers union to extend its
national contract indefinitely, pushing labor talks for a new
four-year deal past the current agreement that expired Monday
midnight EDT. (on.wsj.com/1KPDy6P)
