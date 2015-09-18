Sept 18 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The U.S. Federal Reserve left short-term interest rates
unchanged after weeks of market-churning debate, putting off a
historic move to end an era of ultra-cheap credit amid worries
about weak growth overseas. (on.wsj.com/1F4TEHJ)
- McDonald's Corp is conducting a search for an
outsider to replace its chief strategy officer, who was let go
in a recent management shuffle, according to people familiar
with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1JeiwHC)
- Roughly two years after taking the helm of SABMiller PLC
, Alan Clark is grappling with the biggest challenge - or
opportunity - the beer giant he runs has faced in decades. (on.wsj.com/1F5JMgJ)
- The Dolans have toyed with selling Cablevision
numerous times, but finally found the right match-and price-with
Europe's Altice. Now, the cable-TV family is expected
to turn its attention to its other holdings: Madison Square
Garden and AMC Networks. (on.wsj.com/1FQS32Z)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)