Sept 21 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The United States will boost the number of refugees it
accepts in the coming years to 100,000 annually, from 70,000
now, as part of an effort to help Europe cope with a migration
crisis, Secretary of State John Kerry said. (on.wsj.com/1JjTIOD)
- Alexis Tsipras was set to return to Greece's premiership
after a resounding re-election win, this time with a mandate to
carry out the very kind of harsh austerity that he was
previously elected to resist. (on.wsj.com/1Yt992r)
- Pope Francis met former Cuban President Fidel Castro on
Sunday shortly after dissidents said they were detained to
prevent them from attending a papal Mass in the country's iconic
Revolution Square. (on.wsj.com/1LqVnYS)
- Some of the most popular Chinese names in Apple Inc's
app store were infected with malicious software in a
first-of-its-kind security breach, exposing a rare vulnerability
in Apple's mobile platform, according to multiple researchers.
(on.wsj.com/1V3kaD4)
- The head of Hong Kong's stock exchange was involved in
controversial hiring efforts when he worked at JPMorgan Chase &
Co, recommending that the bank employ children and
acquaintances of Chinese officials, clients and potential
clients, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1FWktZg)
- Warner Bros, the Time Warner Inc owned studio,
said it struck a deal with private-equity firm China Media
Capital to make Chinese-language films for the fast-growing
market. Warner Bros will own 49 percent of the venture called
Flagship Entertainment Group Ltd and will be based in Hong Kong.
(on.wsj.com/1V4r6Qi)
- Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust plans to
combine with Colony American Homes Inc, valuing Colony
at about $1.5 billion based on Starwood Waypoint's closing share
price Friday. The merger could be announced as soon as Monday.
(on.wsj.com/1WcH8d8)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran.S in Bengaluru)