March 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Donald Trump's success in attracting white, working-class voters is raising the prospect that the Republican Party could attempt to take an unexpected path to the White House that would run through the largely white and slow-to-diversify upper Midwest. (on.wsj.com/1TCNAfn)

- Nancy Reagan, the former actress who brought grace and style to her role as first lady in the Ronald Reagan White House, has died in her home in Los Angeles due to congestive heart failure at age 94. (on.wsj.com/1U5OShm)

- The Democratic presidential contenders clashed sharply over economic policy in a debate Sunday, with front-runner Hillary Clinton attacking rival Bernie Sanders for his opposition to a federal auto bailout and Sanders charging that Clinton-backed trade deals had helped destroy American cities like Detroit. (on.wsj.com/21R94d1)

- Record vehicle leasing could pinch new auto margins by creating a glut of good-condition used cars and adding pressure on new-vehicle margins after years of pricing gains. (on.wsj.com/1W1dd7b)

- The European Central Bank's expected move to further reduce a key interest rate is likely to drive down government-bond yields, further reducing borrowing costs that are already near record lows in many nations, according to analysts and investors. (on.wsj.com/1npS7U1)

- China's leaders made clear they are emphasizing growth over restructuring this year, but suggested they are trying to avoid inflating debt or asset bubbles as they send massive amounts of money coursing through the economy. (on.wsj.com/1QA51uf)

- United Continental Holdings Inc said President and Chief Executive Oscar Munoz plans to return to the carrier on a full-time basis on March 14. (on.wsj.com/1QEBtZ1) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)