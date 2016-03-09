March 9 The following are the top stories in the
- The Obama administration is proposing a test program to
see if lowering reimbursements for drugs administered by some
Medicare doctors would prompt them to choose lower-cost, but
equally effective medications. (on.wsj.com/1LQiUV0)
- U.S. airlines are starting to review their capacity plans
in the wake of a continuing drop in average fares, with the
decline in ticket prices outpacing the slide in fuel costs. (on.wsj.com/1LQkkis)
- Federal officials Tuesday released a draft plan to expand
a $9.25-a-month phone subsidy for low-income people to include
broadband Internet service. The plan, tentatively announced in
mid-2015, is aimed at helping bridge a potentially worrisome
divide between higher-income and lower-income households when it
comes to Internet access. (on.wsj.com/1LQjB0D)
- The possibility of a New Jersey Transit strike next week
has forced some New York City businesses to draw up contingency
plans - from car pooling to telecommuting - for employees who
rely on the railroad to get to work. (on.wsj.com/1LQjWjX)
- Federal Reserve officials are likely to hold short-term
interest rates steady at their policy meeting next week and
leave open ended, when they will next raise rates given their
uncertainties about markets and global growth. (on.wsj.com/1LQkyGb)
- Gordon Bethune - former boss of one of the airlines that
merged to form United Continental Holdings Inc - says he
wants to be the chairman of the struggling carrier's board,
joining two hedge funds waging a battle for control of the
board. (on.wsj.com/1LQnGSz)
- China is poised to overtake the U.S. as the biggest movie
market in the world while regulators probe whether distributors
are buying tickets in bulk to boost box-office totals. (on.wsj.com/1LQotTo)
- The Canadian unit of Exxon Mobil Corp said Tuesday
it has agreed to sell its remaining company-owned retail gas
stations in Canada to five fuel distributors. Imperial Oil Ltd
said the deal for 497 Esso-branded outlets across
Canada is worth C$2.8 billion ($2.08 billion). (on.wsj.com/1LQoFC9)
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in
discussions to add as many as three new directors to its board
as the drugmaker seeks to reassure investors, according to
people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1LQoHKp)
