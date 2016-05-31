May 31 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Martin Senn, former chief executive of Zurich Insurance
Group AG who stepped aside in December, has killed
himself, the company said - the second suicide by a one-time top
manager at the company in the past few years. (on.wsj.com/1O0G7oU)
- Iraqi special forces advanced to the edge of Fallujah on
Monday but struggled to enter the city, where Iraqi and U.S.
officials said Islamic State extremists were amassing civilians
to serve as human shields. (on.wsj.com/1O0GdwW)
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC is nearing a deal to buy
Celator Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $1.5 billion, a
large premium for a company with a promising leukemia drug but
no revenue. (on.wsj.com/1O0Ghww)
- Two unions representing more than 36,000 Verizon
workers won concessions from the carrier in a new four-year
contract, helping to end a nearly seven-week labor strike. (on.wsj.com/1O0Gvnh)
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)