June 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A spokeswoman for Shari Redstone said shareholders of Viacom Inc "have already spoken" and "want new management at the top" as she responded to criticism by board members of her role in her father Sumner Redstone's media empire. (on.wsj.com/1UtmSU8)

- When Michael Dell took his eponymous computer company private for $25 billion in 2013, some shareholders said he was shortchanging public investors. On Tuesday, a Delaware judge ruled that Dell was worth about $31 billion at the time, a 28 percent bump (on.wsj.com/1Utnedz)

- Las Vegas Sands Corp has agreed to pay more than $75 million to settle a lawsuit by its former top Macau executive, whose allegations prompted federal bribery investigations into the company, according to a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1Utn99J)

- Sportswear company Under Armour Inc cut its sales outlook for the year, citing the bankruptcy of Sports Authority. (on.wsj.com/1UtnskG)