June 1 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- A spokeswoman for Shari Redstone said shareholders of
Viacom Inc "have already spoken" and "want new
management at the top" as she responded to criticism by board
members of her role in her father Sumner Redstone's media
empire. (on.wsj.com/1UtmSU8)
- When Michael Dell took his eponymous computer company
private for $25 billion in 2013, some shareholders said he was
shortchanging public investors. On Tuesday, a Delaware judge
ruled that Dell was worth about $31 billion at the time, a 28
percent bump (on.wsj.com/1Utnedz)
- Las Vegas Sands Corp has agreed to pay more than
$75 million to settle a lawsuit by its former top Macau
executive, whose allegations prompted federal bribery
investigations into the company, according to a person familiar
with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1Utn99J)
- Sportswear company Under Armour Inc cut its sales
outlook for the year, citing the bankruptcy of Sports Authority.
(on.wsj.com/1UtnskG)
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)