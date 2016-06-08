June 8 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Hillary Clinton declared herself the Democratic Party
nominee for U.S. president on Tuesday, embracing her role in
history as the first woman to lead a major party in a race for
the White House. (on.wsj.com/24y3Xun)
- A police investigation into the crash that killed
Chesapeake Energy co-founder Aubrey McClendon has found
nothing to suggest the shale pioneer committed suicide, and
McClendon's friends say they saw no signs of trouble before he
died (on.wsj.com/24y4XhO)
- The U.S. and India agreed to move forward with
construction of six nuclear reactors in India by U.S. company
Westinghouse, the first such move since the countries signed a
landmark civil nuclear deal in 2008. (on.wsj.com/24y4hsY)
- Amazon.com Inc plans to invest an additional $3
billion into India, which is emerging as a critical area of
growth for the e-commerce giant. (on.wsj.com/24y47Sj)
- Yahoo Inc has hired boutique investment bank
Black Stone IP LLC to sell about 3,000 of the internet company's
patents, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/24y4ufQ)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)