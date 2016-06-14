June 14 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Microsoft agreed to buy LinkedIn for
$26.2 billion, marking the largest deal in the software giant's
history, in a bet the professional social network will give a
jolt to its widely used Office portfolio of productivity
applications. (on.wsj.com/1Pqnaa8)
- The U.S. Supreme court struck down Puerto Rico's effort to
restructure its public utility debts, ruling Congress precluded
the territory from enacting its own bankruptcy law. (on.wsj.com/1PqltcT)
- Libya's sovereign-wealth fund, in a long-awaited trial
that started Monday, alleged Goldman Sachs took advantage
of its lack of financial sophistication to draw it into losing
trades. (on.wsj.com/1PqlRZ1)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)