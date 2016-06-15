June 15 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- U.S. Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan joined Barack
Obama and Hillary Clinton in rejecting Donald Trump's call for a
ban on Muslim immigration in the wake of the Orlando shootings.
(on.wsj.com/1S4NyWX)
- The U.S. Democratic presidential race officially came to
an end with Hillary Clinton winning the District of Columbia's
primary. (on.wsj.com/1S4OqLi)
- Uber Technologies is turning to the so-called
leveraged-loan market for the first time to raise as much as $2
billion in a sign of the popular ride-sharing network's hunger
for cash as it expands around the world. (on.wsj.com/1S4Pf6P)
- Media mogul Sumner Redstone, who has been out of the
public eye for more than a year, paid a visit to Viacom Inc's
Paramount Pictures movie studio in Hollywood, according
to a letter made public from Viacom's lead independent director
on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1S4OYRi)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)