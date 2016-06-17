June 17 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Dozens of State Department officials protested this week
against U.S. policy in Syria, signing an internal document
calling for targeted military strikes against the Damascus
government and urging regime change as the only way to defeat
Islamic State. (on.wsj.com/1UZrXRy)
- A two-year campaign by the United States and other
countries to defeat Islamic State has failed to disrupt its
capability to carry out terrorist attacks, CIA Director John
Brennan said. (on.wsj.com/1UZryyt)
- A lawmaker from the UK's main opposition Labour Party, Jo
Cox, died Thursday after a brutal attack on the street in
northern England, prompting a halt to official campaigning ahead
of next week's referendum on EU membership. (on.wsj.com/1UZrKOa)
- Sumner Redstone's National Amusements moved to replace
five board members of Viacom Inc, deepening turmoil in
the mogul's $40 billion media empire and setting up a likely
legal battle over corporate governance. (on.wsj.com/1UZsinr)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)