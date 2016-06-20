June 20 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The Obama administration has concluded that uranium
particles discovered last year at a secretive Iranian military
base likely were tied to the country's past, covert nuclear
weapons program, current and former officials said, a finding
that contradicts Tehran's longstanding denials that it was
pursuing a bomb. (on.wsj.com/2016KuY)
- U.S. antitrust regulators have privately expressed
concerns about Anthem Inc's $48 billion proposed
acquisition of Cigna Corp, and are skeptical that the
health insurers can offer concessions that would fully preserve
competition in the industry, according to people familiar with
the matter. (on.wsj.com/1V9io2v)
- Republicans and Democrats are headed for a new showdown
over gun control this week as lawmakers sort through four
proposals on the divisive issue in the wake of the Orlando
nightclub massacre. (on.wsj.com/1PBrpQw)
- Hedge funds in the U.K. manage about $400 billion and
usually try to keep an ultralow profile. But the looming
referendum on the country's European Union membership has caused
some to abandon their ultralow profiles to make the case for and
against leaving the EU, a sharp difference from much of the rest
of the financial industry. (on.wsj.com/1Y312eT)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)