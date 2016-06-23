BRIEF-Wecast Network acquires 55pct of Wide Angle Group Limited
* Wecast Network Inc - WAG will reside and operate under wecast network's recently purchased sun video group
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Twilio Inc raised more than it expected in its initial public offering, an optimistic sign for the dozens of other technology companies that have been valued at more than $1 billion in private fundraising. (on.wsj.com/28NXqGT)
- House Democrats wrested control of the chamber Wednesday to demand votes on new curbs on gun ownership in a protest inspired by civil-rights demonstrations that led to a loud confrontation with Republicans on the chamber's floor. (on.wsj.com/28NzpAJ)
- The ramifications of the U.K.'s referendum Thursday on European Union membership will spill through Britain's politics, Europe's brittle economy and the world's restive financial markets. (on.wsj.com/28QH3xT)
- Tesla Motors Inc's plan to acquire SolarCity Corp got a cold reception from investors and analysts, who raised concerns the takeover could prove a diversion for the electric-car maker and worsen both companies' strained finances. (on.wsj.com/28NXu9F) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)
* Cardiff signs letter of intent to acquire ride today acceptance
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results